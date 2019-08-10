LONGVIEW — Landis Edward Medlin, 67, of Longview, 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Frankston Assembly of God Church. , 6 p.m. Arrangements by Autry Funeral Home, Frankston. Mr. Medlin was born August 01, 1952, in Gilmer , and died August 07, 2019.
