Laquita Jan Rogers
LONGVIEW — Laquita Jan Rogers, 82, went home to heaven surrounded by her loving family on January 2, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born in Petrolia, Texas, on August 22, 1940 and was married to her sweetheart, Dan Rogers, for 62 years. Please visit www.raderfh.com for an online guestbook and obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.