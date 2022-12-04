Larkin Clemons Jr.
GILMER — Funeral services for Larkin Clemons, 83, of Gilmer, will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, December 5, 2022, at McWhorter Funeral Home with Brother Mike Kessler officiating. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm prior to the service. Larkin was born September 9, 1939 and passed from this life on December 1, 2022.
