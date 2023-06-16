Larry Bruce Wells
LINDEN — Services for Larry Bruce Wells, 74, will be Saturday, June 17, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Linden. Burial to follow at Concord Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden. Visitation will be Friday 6-8pm at Reeder Davis Chapel in Linden. An online guestbook can be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
