MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for Larry Dale Slone, 71, of Marshall, 3 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Slone was born February 10, 1949, in Austin, and died September 1, 2020.
Larry Dale Slone
