Larry Hicks
LINDEN — Funeral services for Mr. Larry Hicks, 73, will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Linden. Burial to follow at Creekmore Cemetery, under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden. There will be a time of visitation starting one hour prior to service time. An online guest book may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.