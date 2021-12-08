Larry Hugh Bolton
LONGVIEW — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Bethesda Baptist Church in Marshall, Texas. Interment: Bolton Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. Mr. Bolton was born on November 23, 1952 and died on December 3, 2021.
