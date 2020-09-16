TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Larry J. Brannon, 56, of Mt. Pleasant, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Piney Cemetery. Interment, Piney Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Viewing, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. Brannon was born October 28, 1963, in Mt. Pleasant, and died September 14, 2020.
Larry J. Brannon
