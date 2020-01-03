LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Larry James Coleman, 68, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Union Church of Christ. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Coleman was born April 21, 1951, in Longview, and died December 27, 2019.
Larry James Coleman
