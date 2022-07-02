Larry McKnight
CARTHAGE — Larry McKnight, 71, passed away June 29, 2022 at his home in Carthage. Larry was born Sept 1, 1950 to Murrell and Betty Holland McKnight. Funeral services 3 pm, Sun, July 3, 2022 at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment in Restland Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation 2-3 pm Sunday. A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Three former employees arrested in Longview ISD charter school system abuse case
- Longtime downtown Longview restaurant to close temporarily on Mondays
- Sheriff: Suspect in Hallsville manhunt walked up behind woman, put a shotgun to her back
- Document: East Texan admitted role in deadly smuggling operation
- 2022 All-East Texas Softball Team
- At least 46 bodies found in 18-wheeler in San Antonio
- Third suspect indicted on capital murder charges, accused of killing, burning pregnant Kilgore woman in 2016
- Group gathers in Longview to demonstrate for women's rights, protest Roe decision
- 'Dream come true': Kilgore College Rangerettes select 36 new members for 83rd line
- Lobos ranked No. 1 in 5A DI preseason poll
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.