Larry Ray Tucker
LONGVIEW — Larry Ray Tucker, 53, of Big Sandy, Texas passed away on November 13, 2022. Larry was the son of Carolyn Tucker. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 15 from 6 to 8 in the evening at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater, Texas. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 2 o’clock in the afternoon at Gladewater Memorial Park.
