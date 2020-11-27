MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for Larry W. Davis, 68, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Davis was born January 4, 1952, in Marshall, and died November 25, 2020.
Larry W. Davis
MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for Larry W. Davis, 68, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Davis was born January 4, 1952, in Marshall, and died November 25, 2020.
MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for Larry W. Davis, 68, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Davis was born January 4, 1952, in Marshall, and died November 25, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police ID Longview man, 20, killed in shooting
- Longview's Made-Rite Co. ending Dr Pepper product distribution
- Longview man accused of sending sexually explicit messages to 13-year-old girl
- Hundreds receive turkeys at law office giveaway in Longview
- Former White Oak restaurant owner accused of sex assault pleads to lesser charge
- Vietnam veterans continue to serve through food pantry
- Local ICUs 'pretty full' with COVID-19 patients, but capacity not concern for officials
- Longview police investigating shooting death
- City of Longview encourages residents to monitor water use
- Longview-Kilgore Cable to offer 1-gigabit internet by end of 2021
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.