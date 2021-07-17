LaSale Boyd Jr.
LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for LaSale Boyd Jr., Monday, July 19, 2021, 10 a.m., Perry Clay Cemetery. Viewing will be Sunday, July 18, 2021, 2 - 7 p.m. at Craig Funeral Home. Mr. Boyd was born December 5, 1985 in Longview, and died July 14, 2021.
