La’Shekia Shardae Kenney
KILGORE — Funeral services for La’Shekia Kenney will be held at 1 p.m. on September 11, 2021 at Faith Tabernacle of God in Christ, Kilgore. Interment to follow at Kilgore Memorial Gardens. Viewing on Sept. 10, 2021 from 2 to 7 p.m. via drive-thru or walk-up at Victory Funeral Services. Shekia died on Sept. 3, 2021.
