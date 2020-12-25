MARSHALL — Graveside services are scheduled for LaSonia Cooper, 48, of Marshall, 12 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020, at St. Johns Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Cooper was born November 15, 1972, in Marshall, and died December 19, 2020.
LaSonia Cooper
