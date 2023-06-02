Laura Bonita Horne
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Laura Bonita Horne, 60, of Longview, TX will be held 12:00 noon Saturday, June 3, 2023 at East Cotton Street Church of Christ. Longview. Interment will follow at Lewis Chapel Cemetery. A family hour will be 5-7 pm, Friday, June 2, 2023 at Stanmore Funeral Home. Ms. Horne was born June 10, 1962. She passed May 23, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.