Laura Tibbs Scarlett
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it. Psalms 118:24
Laura Lee Tibbs Scarlett was born on September 14, 1954, in Camden, Arkansas. On April 18, 2022, Laura Lee joined our Angels in Heaven! Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Matthews Catholic Church.
Laura Lee Tibbs Scarlett was born on September 14, 1954, in Camden, Arkansas. On April 18, 2022, Laura Lee joined our Angels in Heaven! Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Matthews Catholic Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.