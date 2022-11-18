Lawrence Everett Long Jr.
LONGVIEW — Funeral services will be held Saturday, 12:00 Noon, November 19, 2022 at Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church. Longview, TX, Interment will follow at Memory Park Cemetery, Longview. Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Stanmore Funeral Home.
