LONGVIEW — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Lawrence Leonard Bradley, Sr., 66, of Longview, 12 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Rader Chapel. Interment, Colonial Gardens, Marshall. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Rader Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Bradley, Sr. was born October 3, 1952, and died August 4, 2019.
