Lee Carroll Stevens
GILMER — Funeral services for Lee Carroll Stevens, 88, of Gilmer, Texas are scheduled for 10:00 am, Monday, September 27, 2021, at McWhorter Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Thompson officiating. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 9:00 am prior to the service. Lee was born August 27, 1933 and passed from this life September 23, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.