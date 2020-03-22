MARSHALL — Graveside services are scheduled for Lee Waskom, 55, of Marshall, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Cave Springs Cemetery. Interment, Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Waskom was born August 14, 1964, in Marshall, and died March 19, 2020.
Lee Waskom
