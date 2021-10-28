Leigh Birley Hunt
WACO, TEXAS — Leigh Birley Hunt of White Oak died Oct. 6, 2021, in Waco. He was born March 19, 1950, in Wilmington, DE. A memorial visitation will be at Fellowship Bible Church from 6:30-8:00pm Friday, Oct. 29th, 2021. Celebration of Life will be at Fellowship Bible Church at 2:00pm on Saturday, Oct. 30th, 2021.
