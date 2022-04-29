Lena M Beall
LONGVIEW — Mrs. Lena M. Beall, 86, of Longview, passed away April 21, 2022. She was born July 27, 1935 in Henderson, Texas. A celebration of her life will be held 2:00 p.m. April 30, 2022 at Grable Cemetery. Under the direction of M D Funeral Home of Longview, Texas.
