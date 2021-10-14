Lena Mae Yarborough
KILGORE — Graveside Services for Ms. Lena Yarborough, 94, of Kilgore, TX., will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sun. Oct. 17, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Kilgore, TX. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com. Ms. Yarborough was born on April 17, 1927 and passed away on Sat. Oct 9, 2021.
