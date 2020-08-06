Lena Wolfe Kanton
DALLAS — Graveside services are scheduled for Lena Wolfe Kanton, 73, of formerly of Henderson and Houston, 12 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Lakewood Memorial Park. Interment, Lakewood Memorial Park. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Kanton was born April 16, 1947, in Henderson, and died August 4, 2020.
