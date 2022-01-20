Lennie L. Gaines
SAN FRANCISCO — Graveside services under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022 at Dawson Cemetery in Rambo, Texas. A viewing will be held from 1:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex. Ms. Gaines was born on January 25, 1932 and died on January 6, 2022.
