Leon “Bubba” Butler, Jr.
GRAPEVINE, TX — Funeral services for Leon Butler, Jr. will be held on Jan. 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. outside Victory Funeral Services. Viewing will be held on Jan. 28, 2022 from 2 to 7 p.m. via drive-thru or walk-up at Victory Funeral Services. He was born March 3, 1943 in Overton and died January 21, 2022 in Grapevine.
