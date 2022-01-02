Leonard Cadenhead
DEBERRY, TX — Leonard Cadenhead, 101 of DeBerry passed away Dec. 30, 2021 in Brandon, MS. He was born April 17, 1920 in Panola County. Visitation 11 am - 12 pm Monday, Jan. 3 at DeBerry Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow at 12 pm. Interment in DeBerry Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.