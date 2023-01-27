Leonard Gordon Reynolds
BIG SANDY — Leonard Gordon Reynolds, age 82, of Big Sandy, passed away on January 22, 2023. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 10am at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. The family will receive friends on Friday January 27, 2023 from 6-8pm and Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater.
