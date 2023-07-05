Leonard Pope
CARTHAGE — Services for Mr. Leonard Pope, 84, of Tatum, Texas were held Monday, July 3, 2023 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial followed in Harris Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mr. Pope was born June 2, 1939 in Dallas, Texas and passed away July 1, 2023 at his home in Tatum.
