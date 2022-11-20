LeRoy R. Palmer
TATUM — Celebration of life for Mr. LeRoy R. Palmer, 99, of Tatum, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. A Masonic Committal will follow the service. Visitation, 12:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the funeral home. Mr. Palmer passed away November 16, 2022. He was born on February 21, 1923.
