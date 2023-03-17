Leroy V. Sedgwick
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Leroy Sedgwick, 91, of Henderson will be held at 2 pm Saturday, March 18, at Lakewood Memorial Park in Henderson under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12 pm to 1:30 pm at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home on Saturday. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
