Leslie Goebel
LONGVIEW — Leslie Darryl Goebel was born October 23, 1947 and passed away on August 14, 2023. Funeral services for Mr. Goebel will be held at 2pm Saturday, August 19 at Mobberly Baptist Church with the private family burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Minden, TX. A visitation will be held the night before between 4 and 6pm at Rader Funeral Home in Longview.
