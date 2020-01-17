LONGVIEW — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Lester Lee McFarland, 74, of Gladewater, 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Wilson Royalty Chapel. Interment, Mt. Moriah Cemetery Garrison. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Wilson Royalty. Arrangements by Wilson Royalty Funeral Service, Gladewater. Mrs. McFarland was born September 7, 1945, in Garrison, and died January 11, 2020.
Lester Lee McFarland
