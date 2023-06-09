Lewis “Dean” Wheeler
LONGVIEW — Lewis “Dean” Wheeler, passed away on May 29, 2023. He was born on September 5, 1953 in Shreveport, LA to Clarence Byron Wheeler and Naomi Dean Wheeler. A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM on June 10th, 2023 at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home . Interment will be at Forest Park Cemetery in Shreveport.
