LEESBURG, — Funeral Mass is scheduled for Lieu Thi Pham, 43, of Leesburg 10 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at The Funeral Home . Viewing, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at The funeral home . Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services , Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Pham was born May 10, 1976, in Vietnam , and died April 28, 2020.
Lieu Thi Pham
LEESBURG, — Funeral Mass is scheduled for Lieu Thi Pham, 43, of Leesburg 10 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at The Funeral Home . Viewing, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at The funeral home . Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services , Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Pham was born May 10, 1976, in Vietnam , and died April 28, 2020.
LEESBURG, — Funeral Mass is scheduled for Lieu Thi Pham, 43, of Leesburg 10 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at The Funeral Home . Viewing, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at The funeral home . Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services , Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Pham was born May 10, 1976, in Vietnam , and died April 28, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Six cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Longview senior nursing facility
- Police: Longview woman shot, killed man in 'domestic-related' incident
- Warrant says man meant to kill different woman in January shooting at Longview apartments
- Gregg County sees increase in COVID-19 cases
- Texas stay-at-home order to expire; Gov. Abbott clears way for some businesses to open Friday
- Gregg, Panola, Harrison counties add COVID-19 cases
- Longview woman facing capital murder charge after death of infant
- Longview firefighters' pension recovering after $6M stock hit
- Halliburton lays off 233 employees at Kilgore facility
- Official: 1 person killed in Tuesday morning Longview house fire
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.