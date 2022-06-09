Lieutenant George Sr.
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Lieutenant George Sr., 81, of Longview, 10 a.m., Saturday June 11, 2022, at Perry Clay Cemetery. Viewing, Friday, June 10, 2022, 1-6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mr. George was born May 1, 1940 in Hallsville, and died June 2, 2022.
