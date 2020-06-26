LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Lillie M. Harris, 59, of Longview, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mt Hebron Baptist Cemetery, 19797 FM449, Longview, 75605. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, 401 N. Fifth St., Longview 75601. Arrangements by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, Longview. Ms. Harris was born March 25, 1961, and died June 18, 2020.
Lillie M. Harris
