Lillie Mae McClusky
BIG SANDY — Lillie Mae McClusky, 84, of Big Sandy, Texas passed away on September 13, 2022. Lillie was born on March 7, 1938, to parents Willie Peek and Phenie Jane (Finch) Traxler. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Chaple of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer, interment to follow at Chilton Cemetery.
