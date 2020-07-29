MARSHALL — Memorial services are scheduled for Linda Ann McAndrews, 68, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. McAndrews was born July 26, 1952, in Buffalo, New York, and died July 26, 2020.
