LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® Memorial Service for Linda Baxley, 72 of Longview , is scheduled for Friday, February 4th, 2022 in The Cammack Family Directors of Funerals Chapel at 2:00 pm . Linda was born on Wednesday, August 24th, 1949 in Longview, Texas and died on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 in Longview, Texas. Online condolences may be left at CammackFamily.com
