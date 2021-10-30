Linda Bennett Rollins
LONGVIEW — Funeral services, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Viewing will be held 1 hour prior to service. Both services will be at Texas & Louisiana Bapt. Assoc. Building, Marshall, TX. Interment; Old Powder Mill Cemetery, Marshall, TX. Mrs. Rollins was born Jan. 23, 1958 and transitioned on Oct. 22, 2021.
