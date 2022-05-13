Linda Faye Boyd
LONGVIEW — Linda Boyd, 78, of Longview, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 AM Saturday, at Lubbock Cemetery in Lubbock, Texas. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
