Linda “Gail” Watson
LONGVIEW — Funeral service will be 12pm, Friday, April 21, 2023 at Trinity Baptist Church, Lgv. Interment will follow at Memory Park. Viewing will be 5pm-7pm, Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Rader Funeral Home, Longview. An online memorial book may be signed and her full obituary may be read at the funeral home website, www.raderfh.com.
