MARSHALL — Linda Hopkins, age 70, passed away on December 31, 2022. Ms. Allen was born October 16, 1952. Memorial Service to be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 2pm at Crossroads Methodist Church in Marshall, with a visitation to follow the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
