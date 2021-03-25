Service entrusted to Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th Street Longview, Tx.
Linda Lee Goodwin
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Memorial Service will be Saturday March 27, 2021 1:00 PM Lifebridge Christian Church 2022 Alpine Road Longview, TX. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling, Illinois at a later date.
