DAINGERFIELD — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Linda Nell Powell, 76, of Daingerfield, 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Church on the Rock. Arrangements by Nail-Haggard Funeral Home, Daingerfield. Ms. Powell was born May 3, 1943, in Weatherford, and died July 31, 2019.
