Linda R. Levy
LONGVIEW — Graveside
service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Post Oak - Union Cemetery, Longview, TX. Viewing will be Friday 1-6:30 p.m. September 24, 2021 at Stanmore Funeral Home. Mrs. Levy was born December 28, 2021 , and passed September 14, 2021.
