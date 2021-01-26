Linda Ruth Johnston
HALLSVILLE — Linda Ruth Johnston age 80 passed away on January 22, 2021 in Longview. She was born on July 21, 1940 in Jefferson, Texas. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. East Texas Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at easttexasfuneral.com
