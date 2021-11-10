Linda S. Southerlin
LONGVIEW — Linda S. Southerlin, age 71, of Longview, passed away November 8, 2021. As per her wishes, private cremation arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. A Celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
